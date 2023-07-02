BLACKFOOT, Idaho (ABC4) — A 41-year-old man from Millcreek, Utah lost a bicycle off his vehicle’s bike rack, causing several cars to crash.

On July 1 at approximately 11:18 a.m., a 41-year-old man was driving a 2023 GMC Sierra in Blackfoot, Idaho when his bike fell off the rack and into the road near mile marker 95 on northbound I-15. According to a press release from Idaho State Police, this caused a chain reaction.

A 40-year-old man driving a 2023 Subaru Ascent stopped in the lane to avoid hitting the bicycle, and a 44-year-old driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado pulling a camp trailer was unable to stop and crashed into the back of the Ascent.

Then, a 30-year-old man driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado with a flatbed trailer and a raft rammed into the back of the two cars. And a 26-year-old woman driving a Jeep Renegade crashed into three already crashed cars.

According to the press release, all parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and the incident is being investigated.