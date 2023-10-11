MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) — A shooting took place in Millcreek overnight on Wednesday, according to the Unified Police Department, leaving one man injured with multiple gunshot wounds.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler told ABC4 the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 near 3900 South and 400 East. A 38-year-old man was reportedly walking home from a local gas station when a gold station wagon pulled to the side of the road and “started shooting at him.”

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was hit more than once, suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Cutler.

The man reportedly finished his walk home and called police before he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Sgt. Cutler said investigators have not been able to talk to the man yet because he has been in surgery but intend on questioning him when he wakes up.