SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Salt Lake County man was sentenced Friday, June 16, and given the ‘maximum sentence’ possible in this case for the murder of a Taylorsville man in the presence of a 4-year-old child in 2017, according to Salt Lake County officials.

Shaun Eugene Fleming, 42, was sentenced Friday for shooting and killing Toussaint “TJ” L’Ouverture Tyler Jr. in December 2017 over a money dispute.

Court documents say Fleming and two others worked together to force their way into Tyler’s residence on Dec. 10, 2017. He then was accused of placing the victim who answered the door in a chokehold and demanding to know if anyone else was in the home, threatening to shoot the child if they lied.

Authorities say he then tied up three people found in the home with duct tape, including the first victim, and attempted to force Tyler to open a safe in the master bedroom which led to Fleming shooting Tyler in the head. Tyler died in the Intermountain Medical Center from his injuries.

Fleming was sentenced to 15 years to life for first-degree felony murder and to consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for each kidnapping-related conviction, according to officials.

He was also found guilty of aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, child kidnapping, obstructing justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person on March 31, 2023. These convictions are set to run concurrently with the others.

“We thank the judge for imposing the maximum sentence in this case. We know that this will not bring closure to the family, but we hope it can bring some measure of justice for the loss of their loved one,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

Fleming was arrested in Palm Springs, California, in January 2018.