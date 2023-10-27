SARATOGA SPRING, Utah (ABC4) — He thought he ordered a milkshake from Grubhub. But what he tasted instead was urine.

Caleb Wood, of Saratoga Springs, said he ordered a Chick-fil-A meal of fries and a milkshake earlier this week.

“When I started eating my meal upon delivery, I put a straw in my cup that was delivered and took a sip,” he told ABC4. “I soon discovered that the cup delivered to me from the Grubhub driver was a warm cup of urine.”

Wood captured the delivery on his home security camera. The footage was shared with ABC4. He also shared footage of himself confronting the driver, whom Wood called him back to his house.

“Do you realize this is pee,” Wood said to the driver while holding the tall Styrofoam cup in his hand.

According to Wood, the driver admitted to confusing two Styrofoam cups in his vehicle. The driver, Wood said, told him that he works long hours and doesn’t take bathroom breaks, so he’ll relieve himself in his car.

Wood said that drinking the urine made him sick. When he reached out to Grubhub, Wood said that the Chicago-based company took four days to get back to him.



He said that the company refunded part of his order, which was less than $30.



“They refunded like $18, the actual cost of the food,” Wood said. “They didn’t refund the delivery fee or the tip that I gave.”

ABC4 reached out to Grubhub, and the company said that what happened was unacceptable.

“We took immediate action with the driver and ended his contract with us,” the company said in a statement. “We’re following up with the customer to apologize and are coaching the representative who was previously in touch with the customer.”