SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man robbed a Salt Lake City bank of $1 on Monday in an attempt to be locked up in federal prison, according to Salt Lake City Police.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, faces one charge of robbery (second-degree felony).

On March 6, Santacroce allegedly approached the bank tellers at a Wells Fargo, located at 299 S Main St., and presented a note stating, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1.00. Thank you.”

Police say the tellers agreed and gave Santacroce $1 before asking him to leave. Santacroce reportedly told the tellers he was not leaving and that they should call the police.

According to the affidavit, Santacroce sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting, he allegedly told the victims that they are “lucky he didn’t have a gun because it was taking so long for the police to get there.”

At this time, the branch manager reportedly ushered all of the employees into a back room for their safety and locked the doors.

Officers then arrived at the bank and took Santacroce into custody.

Santacroce allegedly gave officers the $1 he stole from the bank, admitting to the crime and stating that he did so “because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison,” the affidavit states.

Additionally, Santacroce told police that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and “ask for more money next time” so that he can be sent to federal prison, the affidavit states.

Santacroce was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.