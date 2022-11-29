WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
Mason Andrew Ohms, 50, has pled guilty to second-degree felony criminal homicide, automobile homicide, and third-degree felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The former charge holds a sentence of up to 15 years in prison while the latter holds a sentence of up to five years in prison.
On April 26, Ohms hit and ran over Eli Mitchell, 13, as he was riding his bike home from a local grocery store, court records state. Ohms was driving south on 1510 West, waiting for a red light to change so he could make a right-hand turn onto 9000 South.
When Mitchell entered the crosswalk, Ohms “accelerated hard into his right turn,” hitting Mitchell with the front and back tires of his car.
Ohms continued driving after the accident, with Mitchell’s bike wedged beneath Ohms’s Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Witnesses say after Ohms drove a short distance down 9000 South. He made a U-turn and came back toward the scene. Instead of stopping, Ohms turned left onto 1510 West and drove into a parking lot.
Ohms then got out of his car, dislodged the bike from his truck, discarded it behind a business, and continued driving down 1510 West.
When initially questioned by police, Ohms said, “I felt a bump and did not know what it was,” court records state.
Officers say they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Ohms and also saw him on video footage at a local bar consuming seven beers in just under six hours.
Records show that Ohms has a long history of alcohol-related offenses including multiple DUIs, assault, and impersonating a police officer.
Mitchell was a student at West Jordan Middle School. His family released this statement following his death:
The family and friends of Eli Mitchell grieve following his death on April 26, 2022, due to a tragic auto-bicycle accident in West Jordan, Utah. Eli, age 13, was riding his bicycle home after buying treats at a local grocery store.
Eli was a kind, loving, jovial and friendly young man who had many friends. At the time of his death, he was doing two of his favorite things: riding his bicycle and having treats. Eli also loved outdoor activities including snowboarding, riding ATV’s, camping, video games, airsoft wars and activities with his friends. He was an avid reader and adults around him often had to look up words he used. Spending time with his family was so important to him. He was very close to his 16-year-old sister.
While grieving, the family takes comfort in knowing that we all see Eli again. Eli was a person of great faith for his age. Hopefully others will benefit from this tragedy as Eli was an organ donor.
Parents Jeremy and Lisa Mitchell, and the entire family, wish to express gratitude to the bystanders who tried to revive Eli along with the outstanding service beyond the call of duty from the West Jordan Police Department and paramedics. We will be forever grateful to the many unknown individuals who tried to assist him and recognize this likely had an impact on them. We also express appreciation for the great outpouring of support and sympathy from the community.
The family requests privacy during this time of mourning.