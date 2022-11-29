WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.

Mason Andrew Ohms, 50, has pled guilty to second-degree felony criminal homicide, automobile homicide, and third-degree felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death. The former charge holds a sentence of up to 15 years in prison while the latter holds a sentence of up to five years in prison.

On April 26, Ohms hit and ran over Eli Mitchell, 13, as he was riding his bike home from a local grocery store, court records state. Ohms was driving south on 1510 West, waiting for a red light to change so he could make a right-hand turn onto 9000 South.

When Mitchell entered the crosswalk, Ohms “accelerated hard into his right turn,” hitting Mitchell with the front and back tires of his car.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ohms continued driving after the accident, with Mitchell’s bike wedged beneath Ohms’s Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Witnesses say after Ohms drove a short distance down 9000 South. He made a U-turn and came back toward the scene. Instead of stopping, Ohms turned left onto 1510 West and drove into a parking lot.

Ohms then got out of his car, dislodged the bike from his truck, discarded it behind a business, and continued driving down 1510 West.

When initially questioned by police, Ohms said, “I felt a bump and did not know what it was,” court records state.

Officers say they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from Ohms and also saw him on video footage at a local bar consuming seven beers in just under six hours.

Records show that Ohms has a long history of alcohol-related offenses including multiple DUIs, assault, and impersonating a police officer.

Mitchell was a student at West Jordan Middle School. His family released this statement following his death: