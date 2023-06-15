WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — The Utah man who police say smoked meth, stole a truck, fled from an accident, and crashed into several cars, killing a pedestrian on New Year’s Eve changed his plea to guilty and now awaits sentencing.

Jaden Eckles, 22, pleaded guilty to killing someone while negligently driving, a second-degree felony, as well as causing serious injury while negligently driving, a third-degree felony. As part of the change of plea, several charges including five felonies, five misdemeanors, and two infractions were all dismissed without prejudice.

According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, Eckles hit two pedestrians as well as “several other vehicles” while fleeing south of Redwood Road in a Dodge truck.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. A driver of one of the vehicles was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, suffering from severe brain injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court documents state that, at the time of the accident, Eckles knew he was running a red light and “tried to make the gap,” when he struck the pedestrians. While in custody with police, Eckles reportedly kept asking “How bad did I hurt them?” and “Please tell me I didn’t kill them.”

While talking with police, court documents say Eckles was “still feeling the effects of the methamphetamine” he had smoked the day before and earlier that night.

Eckles now awaits his sentencing, which has been scheduled for Thursday, June 29. According to the Utah State Code, Eckles is facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years.