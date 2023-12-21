SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Authorities in Hawaii say a Utah man died in a diving incident off the Big Island late last month.

Hawaii Island police said in a social media post Thursday that 66-year-old Michael Green, of Sandy, died in a possible drowning incident on Nov. 22 near Kailua Pier in Kailua-Kona.

According to investigators, Green was participating in a guided diving tour that morning when he “became unresponsive” in the water off the pier. Hours later, he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

While no foul play was suspected, police called for a coroner’s investigation to determine Green’s exact cause of death.