SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was sentenced Tuesday to more than nine years in prison followed by three years supervised release after he pulled the trigger of a firearm while in an officer’s holster, nearly striking two officers and a bystander.

A federal jury found Brandon Keith Thompson, 43, of Salt Lake County, guilty of being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said that on July 8, 2021, law enforcement responded to a store in Sandy on reports of theft. Employees identified Thompson as the suspect when officers arrived.

Thompson fled the store and two officers with the Sandy Police Department chased him in the parking lot. When the officers stopped him, Thompson grabbed an officer’s holstered firearm and pulled on it “with such force that the firearm began to move up out of the holster,” the DOJ said.

A bystander observed the struggle and rushed forward to help the officers keep Thompson from gaining control of the firearm and potentially using it against them, the DOJ said.

Thompson reportedly placed his finger on the trigger and fired the weapon, which was still partially holstered. The bullet came within inches of striking the bystander and the officers, the DOJ said.

Thompson maintained his grip on the firearm and continued to pull on it as officers and the bystander attempted to gain control of him, the DOJ said.

After a violent struggle, the officers and bystander secured the firearm and placed Thompson into custody.

Thompson had previously been convicted of a felony, the DOJ said. This is Thompson’s third federal conviction for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Brent Beavers said every day, law enforcement officers are confronted with life and death situations in order to protect their communities.

“We are fortunate and grateful this case was not deadly or the officer or other innocent bystanders,” Beavers said.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.