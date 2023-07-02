CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) — A West Bountiful man involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident fled the scene and then killed himself after authorities found him.

On July 1, at 11:18 p.m., Justin Dewayne Bennett, 43, was allegedly driving a white Toyota Tundra truck when he hit Kevin Reed, 63, riding a bicycle. Reed was pronounced dead on the scene, and Bennett reportedly fled.

According to a press release from Centerville Police Department, witnesses provided vehicle descriptions that led to Bennett’s home in West Bountiful. Officers on the scene found vehicle pieces on the ground outside the home and briefly made contact with Bennett.

Bennett then reportedly fled into his home, and officers heard a single gunshot from inside the home. After officers obtained a search warrant, they entered the home and found Bennett deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His death is being investigated by the Centerville and West Bountiful police departments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The truck involved in the hit-and-run was located inside Bennett’s garage. Centerville detectives transported the truck for evidence, and are investigating the circumstances leading up to the auto-pedestrian accident.

The Centerville Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the families of both men.