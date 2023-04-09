SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on 65 charges spanning from identity theft to failure to register as a sex offender after the suspect’s reported attempt to buy a $26,000 car with a fake driver’s license prompted an investigation, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police began an investigation after Tanner Mitton, 29, allegedly attempted to buy a car with false identification. After reportedly finding out the fake license used a victim’s name and social security number, police began searching for other evidence.

Mitton allegedly had seven fake ID cards with victims’ names and birth dates, nine driver’s licenses, and 17 credit cards “that did not belong to him.”

They also reported finding two journals with multiple people’s bank account numbers and other personal financial information, according to the probable cause statement. Some of the I.D. and credit cards found were previously reported as stolen by their owners.

In addition to the alleged identity theft, police say Mitton has failed to register on the sex offender list for at least 18 months and has been non-compliant for three years in other registry-related requirements.

Police also reportedly found “a large amount of drug paraphernalia” including methamphetamine, a scale, packaging, and large amounts of cash “consistent with the possession and distribution of controlled substances,” the statement said.

Mitton has multiple warrants for his arrest for first, second, and third-degree felonies, according to the affidavit. Police also say he has previous identity theft-related convictions, showing “he is refusing to become reformed.”

The pattern of identity theft “constitutes a danger to the community’s financial well-being as a whole,” police wrote in the affidavit.

Mitton was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail on Apr. 8 and is facing 65 new charges including over 20 felonies.