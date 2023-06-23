Copperton, Utah (ABC4) — A man was electrocuted on the property of the Kennecott mining operation this Friday in a non-fatal accident.

According to Melody Cutler of the Utah Police Department, a man was electrocuted around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 23, on Kennecott property.

The man was taken to the University of Utah hospital to be treated for electrocution and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any more information on the identity of the man, what he was doing, or where on the property he was found.

Kennecott is located just outside of Salt Lake City and is known for its mining operations. According to their website, they have been mining and processing minerals from Bingham Canyon Mine since 1903.