A satellite image of Poipu Beach. A Utah man died while snorkeling off the west end of the beach on Thursday, Apr. 13. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A 62-year-old Utah man died last week while snorkeling in Hawaii, according to the Kaua’i Police Department.

Leonard Boteilho, from Riverton, died while snorkeling off Po’ipū Beach Park in Kaua’i on Thursday, Apr. 13, around 10:30 a.m.

Authorities responded after “bystanders noticed an unresponsive snorkeler” and pulled him from the water, police said. The bystanders were administering CPR when authorities arrived, who took over the efforts and tried another “advanced life-saving treatment,” however, Boteilho died after being transported to a medical center.

Witnesses told police the man “had been snorkeling for approximately 15 minutes and did not show signs of distress before being pulled from the water.”

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of death. The Kaua’i Visitors Bureau and a grief counseling nonprofit, Life’s Bridges, are helping the man’s family, according to officials.