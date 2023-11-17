SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man has been convicted of multiple felonies pertaining to his participation in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, John Earl Sullivan, 29, of Salt Lake City, was convicted of felony offenses of obstructing an official proceeding, obstructing officers during a civil disorder, entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon on Capitol grounds or buildings.

Additionally, Sullivan was found guilty of misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to the evidence presented, Sullivan joined rioters in storming the U.S. Capitol while wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask. As Sullivan approached the Capitol, he could reportedly be heard on video saying, “There are so many people. Let’s go. This s— is ours! F— yeah. We accomplished this s—. We did this s— together. F— yeah! We are all a part of this f—ing history,” and “Let’s burn this s— down.”

Officials said that Sullivan filmed the crowds trying to break down the doors to the House Chamber and then at the Speaker’s Lobby. He had reportedly entered the Capitol through a smashed window next to the broken Senate Wing door.

Sullivan reportedly roamed inside the building and ignored law enforcement’s commands to leave, instead telling officers to stand down so they wouldn’t get hurt. He reportedly encouraged other rioters, saying he was “ready” because he “had been in so many riots.”

Sullivan also told others that he had knife, officials said, even offering up the weapon to rioters at the entrance of the House Chamber. Other rioters reportedly encouraged peace, and to not be violent, but Sullivan replied, “They don’t listen without that s—,” “F— that s—,” telling the crowd to “pull that motherf—er out this b—,” according to the Dept. of Justice.

Officials said Sullivan positioned himself at the front of the Speaker’s Lobby crowd as they began to break the doors’ glass windows. Shortly after, a woman was shot climbing through one of the broken windows.

Sullivan reportedly later said that he was in favor of anyone wanting to “tear the system down,” according to a release.

Sullivan was arrested on Jan. 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City by the FBI. His sentencing will be determined at a later date.

In the 34 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,200 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.