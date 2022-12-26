SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a woman he met on a dating app.

Samuel Whitney Faber, 42, out of Sandy, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault (three counts), first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping (one count), second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse (two counts), and third-degree felony aggravated assault (one count).

According to an affidavit of probable cause, the victim met Faber on the Mutual dating app, which is meant for members of the LDS Church. The two reportedly chatted for a few days before meeting up on March 6.

They met at a restaurant, the affidavit states, and the victim claims that Faber was “asking her weird questions,” like if she had a conceal carry weapon permit. Faber allegedly then told her that he had one, and took a .22 caliber gun, which “looked like a silver metal case that opened up into a firearm,” out of his pocket.

They reportedly discussed cars before Faber invited the victim to come back to his house and see his new Camaro, to which she agreed.

On the way back to his house, Faber allegedly asked the victim if her family knew where she was, before commenting, “If I threw you in a ditch, I would have to take your phone,” the affidavit states.

Once back at the house, Faber gave the victim a tour of his house and backyard, and once again showed her his gun, pointing out “where the bullets go and where the extra bullets go,” before putting a bullet in the gun and then putting the gun back in his pocket.

Faber reportedly then began making sexual advances on the victim, who repeatedly said “no” and resisted his attempts. Eventually, the victim agreed to Faber’s request to go into his hot tub because “she felt she could control the situation better outside,” the affidavit states.

Once in the hot tub, Faber continued to sexually assault the victim. The affidavit states that they then exited the hot tub, and the victim asked Faber to take her back to her car.

On the way back to her car, Faber reportedly put her purse behind his seat “where she could not reach it.” Instead of taking her back to her car, Faber allegedly stopped behind a building in an industrial area and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Faber then drove the victim back to her car. Once free, the victim drove to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

According to the affidavit, Faber told police that “if he knew all of this was going to happen, he wouldn’t have pushed the limits.”

No further information is currently available.