SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged in connection to a car fire that left one person dead in South Jordan on Thanksgiving.

Dillon Edward Noble, 30, who was arrested by the South Jordan Police Department on Feb. 20, has been charged with one first-degree felony count of murder and one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping.

Denis Madsen, 61, Caile Edward Noble, 64, John Ace Shields, 61, and Cavell Eddie Tupai, 29, have all been listed as co-defendants, according to court documents.

Around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2022, police and fire crews responded to a Mercedes Benz fully engulfed in flames near 11000 Bingham Rim Road. After putting out the fire, a body, later identified as Joseph “Gino” Montoya, was found in the trunk.

Through an investigation involving surveillance footage and witness testimony, detectives discovered the Mercedes at a residence near 6500 South and Redwood Road around 8 a.m. on the day of the fire. In surveillance footage, police described an altercation between Montoya and “four to five” individuals just after 5:30 p.m.

Court documents say Montoya would go to leave the residence accompanied by one of the individuals but would return and the altercation would continue. On one occasion of Montoya returning to the home, Dillion Noble allegedly hit Montoya who “went down immediately” and was bleeding but breathing.

Noble allegedly hit Montoya “five or six more times” before he and his co-defendants placed his body into the trunk and closed it. Noble then allegedly opened the trunk and assault Montoya further before Noble and Madsen drove the Mercedes and a Jaguar away from the home.

According to court documents, the two picked up Shields at another home on Twilight Drive before arriving on Bingham Rim Road where Noble allegedly instructed Madsen to set the Mercedes on fire. Police say Noble and Madsen dropped Shields back off at the Twilight Drive home before cleaning up the area where Montoya was beaten at the Redwood Road residence.

Court documents say an autopsy on Montoya’s body found that he had died due to “multiple traumatic injuries,” having discovered a broken nose, a skull fracture and a broken trachea.

Dillion Noble is currently being held without bail.