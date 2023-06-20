SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man was taken into custody on Sunday after he allegedly attempted to kill his own mother by beating her and cutting her throat multiple times, putting her in the hospital in “possibly fatal condition.”

The 26-year-old man, whose identity has been withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. He faces a first-degree felony charge of attempted murder and two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury.

The Unified Police Department said the man and his mother live together. According to a booking affidavit, the man got into an argument with his mother after he had taken what he thought was methamphetamine. The man reportedly told police his body “reacted strangely” to the drug and he “became very angry.”

The argument turned physical and the man allegedly admitted to beating his mother and attacking her with a razor knife.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mother was able to crawl away into her bedroom and called 911, but the Unified Police Department said she was unable to speak due to her injuries.

When police arrived, first responders found the mother with numerous injuries including cuts and blunt force trauma. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she was stabilized following surgery.

By answering questions from her family members with nods and shakes of her head, police say the mother was able to tell them her son had attacked her.

The man had left the house shortly before police arrived. According to a booking affidavit, he didn’t return home for about 24 hours, during which time Unified Police Department was attempting to find him.

When the man returned home on Monday, June 19, police were able to safely take him into custody without any incident.

Court records show the man has a history of aggravated assault and is currently on probation for an assault in 2022.