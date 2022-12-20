SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police officers arrested a man wanted for felony kidnapping on Tuesday, Dec. 20 after investigating him for an unrelated issue.

Tony Bokomba, 29, was arrested by police on an active felony kidnapping warrant after he reportedly resisted arrest.

The investigation started shortly after 9:30 a.m. when police received a call from a community member at an apartment complex near 400 West 200 North. The caller gave information about a possible protective order violation, police say.

According to a press release, officers arrived at the scene and learned that there was no valid protective order in place. However, the officers discovered that the suspect, Bokomba, had an active felony kidnapping warrant.

Officers reportedly gathered resources and made a plan to take Bokomba safely into custody. Once they located Bokomba at his apartment, officers began giving “several commands” for him to come out, the release states.

Officers were able to make contact with Bokomba, and when they attempted to place him in handcuffs, he reportedly pulled away from officers and resisted arrest. A probable cause affidavit states that once Bokomba was in handcuffs, he “continued to pull away” from officers and refused to follow police instructions.

Bokomba was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on his kidnapping warrant and for resisting arrest.

No further information is available at this time.