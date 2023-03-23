A blue SUV and an unmarked police car after a collision. (Image courtesy of Salt Lake City Police Department)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested after being accused of driving a stolen SUV and using it to ram and damage an unmarked police car in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

Trevor English, 31, faces charges of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor charge of interference with an arresting officer.

According to Salt Lake City Police Department, English was spotted driving an SUV near 50 North and 900 West around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. The SUV had allegedly been reported as stolen by his girlfriend’s father.

When officers attempted to pull English over, he allegedly rammed a police car in an attempt to flee. SLCPD said the crash prevented English from leaving the parking lot and allowed officers to take English into custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

English was reportedly defiant while being placed under arrest, and struggled against police. One officer received minor injuries to his hand.

English has a history of theft, having been previously found guilty of theft in 2018 and 2021, as well as burglary in 2021.

All charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.