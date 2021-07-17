Utah man allegedly attempts to set fire to woman’s apartment with kids inside

UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to set a women’s apartment on fire with her two kids inside.

According to a probable cause statement filed in Salt Lake, a 26-year-old man got into an argument with a woman who was inside an apartment and had locked him out.

The man allegedly attempted to break into the apartment by using physical force against the woman’s door. In addition to the force displayed against the one door, the man also allegedly used force against a neighbor’s door which caused that door frame to break.

Court documents state the man then used a lighter to create a flame and “intentionally lit the door frame to the apartment on fire” with the knowledge the woman and her two children were inside.

According to the officer’s account of the event, the man also had active warrants for his arrest.

The officer with the Salt Lake Police Department says in the court records that they believe there is a reason to hold the man in detention for a continued, unspecified, amount of time due to the likelihood he may “flee jurisdiction of the court if released on bail.” The arresting officer also claims the man is a “substantial risk to the safety of the victims and to the rest of the residence inside the apartment complex.”

The 26-year-old is facing charges of aggravated arson, two counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.