UTAH LAKE: 2 men disappear jet-skiing, crews search for answers

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A rescue mission is underway as crews search for two missing jet skiers on Utah Lake.

According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, on May 15, two men decided to go to visit Utah Lake around 4:20 p.m.

Cannon tells ABC4 the men were supposed to be gone for just a couple of hours, but as time went on they did not return prompting family and authorities to begin their search.

@UCSO_SAR and @UtahDPS helicopter looking for two men missing on one jet ski on @UtahLake. They left The Knolls at 4:20 PM Saturday. Search early this morning found nothing. CP will be at Lincoln Beach. If anyone saw these men please call dispatch at (801)794-3970. pic.twitter.com/CIZSgyUXZc — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) May 16, 2021

Officials say they found the truck the men arrived in located near the Knolls area on the west side of Utah Lake.

Cannon says the area the men have gone missing is the very same area wherein 2020, two teenagers also disappeared resulting in a nine-day recovery mission.

Officials tell ABC4 that search and rescue efforts have been ongoing throughout the night and the early morning. A helicopter has also been issued to further help the search.

Emergency crews coordinating rescue mission

If anyone has seen these men, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office is urging to dial 801-794-3970.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.