SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Jazz and SeatGeek surprised a group of Utah high school students Monday with free tickets and Jazz merchandise to celebrate their act of heroism that saved the lives of Bridgette Ponson and her children last week.

In a press release, the Jazz said the group received tickets to the Dec. 30 home game as “a gift of thanks on behalf of the greater Jazz community.”

On Dec. 5, the students at Layton Christian Academy witnessed Ponson and her two children pinned underneath a vehicle in the school parking lot. The teenagers, with help from Dominique Childress, a senior airman at Hill Air Force Base, quickly took action and lifted the car together, saving the family.

Because of the quick action of these individuals, Ponson and her children were able to get immediate medical attention and are recovering from the incident, the release states.

Utah Jazz representatives, including Jazz Bear and President Jim Olson, visited Layton Christian Academy to surprise the students with the tickets. Additionally, the Jazz invited Childless to attend the game and said they will host the Ponson family at a future home game.

Olson said the students and Childless demonstrated an “incredible act of service to our community and displayed courage and tenacity in running to help the Ponson family.”

“It’s important to recognize acts of incredible community service, so on behalf of everyone in this community, the Jazz and our partners at SeatGeek want to express our gratitude to these individuals for their quick action,” Olson said. “We look forward to hosting them soon.”