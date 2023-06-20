RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) — Panera Bread is coming to Utah, with the first standalone restaurant in the state opening in Riverton.

The new Panera will be opening in the heart of Riverton. “We are delighted to introduce our first standalone location in Utah,” said a Panera Bread spokesperson. “This momentous milestone signifies our commitment to expanding our footprint and providing an unparalleled dining experience to the vibrant community of Riverton.”

Courtesy of Panera Bread

The restaurant will reportedly boast a “unique architectural design” and “cutting-edge amenities,” according to a release.

Their menu offers an extensive selection of freshly baked bread, soups, salads, and sandwiches. Panera says they put an emphasis on quality ingredients with a warm, inviting atmosphere.

The franchise expects to open several more locations throughout the state, the release states.

Currently, Panera has one other location in the state, inside the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Panera Brands is one of the world’s largest fast casual restaurant platforms, with 3,852 locations and 120,000 employees, including franchisees, across 11 countries. Panera Brands is comprised of Panera Bread, Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros. Brands.