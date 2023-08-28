HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — Utah social media influencer Taylor Frankie Paul has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after an incident with her boyfriend at her Herriman home in February.

Paul, 28, was charged at the Third Judicial District Court in Salt Lake County on Tuesday, Feb. 28, with aggravated assault (third-degree felony), two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child (third-degree felony), child abuse (class A misdemeanor), and criminal mischief (class B misdemeanor).

On Aug. 25, Paul pleaded guilty to aggravated assault (third-degree felony), while the other charges have been dismissed.

Herriman police arrested Paul on Friday, Feb. 17, after she was accused of hitting her partner, putting him in a chokehold and throwing furniture around the home, one of which reportedly hit her child in the head.

According to the charging documents, Paul’s partner told Herriman Police that they had an argument, and when he tried to leave the house, Paul began to hit him.

During the argument, Paul reportedly threw “heavy, metal chairs” at her partner, which put holes in the wall and knocked down some home decorations. Police said Paul’s boyfriend asked her to stop multiple times, as Paul’s child was next to him on a couch. However, she allegedly threw another metal chair in their direction and struck the child, who cried following the incident.

At one point, Paul threw her phone and a wooden playset at her partner, court documents state. The phone reportedly hit him while the playset hit his vehicle and caused damage to the door.

Police allegedly obtained a video of the incident, which shows Paul kicking her partner and putting him in a chokehold. It reportedly also showed Paul throwing metal chairs at her partner and child as previously described.

When officers arrived at Paul’s residence, they reported being able to hear yelling coming from inside.

“Both started talking to me at the doorway. When I inquired about the circumstances and the victim started to explain, I observed [Paul] lunge at the victim and began pushing/hitting him,” the officer detailed in the affidavit.

Paul’s partner reportedly told police he was scared for his life. Police said he had redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers and a laceration on his neck. The child sustained a “goose egg bump” on the head, police said.

Paul has 4 million followers on TikTok and 316,000 followers on Instagram. She rose to fame after sharing videos about her lifestyle on social media.