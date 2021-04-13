Utah gets Raising Cane’s restaurant

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Winner, winner, chicken finger dinner.

The popular chicken finger concept, Raising Cane’s, announced they are going to open its second Utah Restaurant near the BYU campus.

According to Raising Cane’s, the rapidly growing brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is gearing up to make its Provo debut at 132 W. 1230 N. St. this summer.

Students, faculty, and the local Provo community will be able to enjoy the new Raising Cane’s through a multi-lane drive-thru, dine-in, or on the patio, takeout, or through its mobile app.

Ahead of its opening, Raising Cane’s says they are looking to hire 120 crewmembers for multiple positions ranging from management-level to hourly employees.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location for our second Utah Restaurant than the vibrant and growing city of Provo,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Chris Vines. “The new Restaurant is in a busy retail area conveniently located near BYU and we are expecting to see a lot of locals and visitors alike stop in to get their chicken finger fix! With Community involvement as a focus, we are planning on becoming closely involved with our local schools and businesses as well as participate in local events.”

The Raising Cane’s in South Jordan will open on June 8. Officials with Raising Cane’s say the restaurant has “big plans for continued expansion throughout the state.”

According to Raising Cane’s, the chicken finger-based restaurant was founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La.

They have more than 540 Restaurants in 29 states and the Middle East with 75 new Restaurants and 20 new markets planned for 2021.