HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Daniels Academy, a young men’s boarding school for the neurologically diverse, is being investigated by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services for one juvenile’s suspected suicide.

On Tuesday, July 18, the juvenile reportedly fell from a three-story window. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he passed away due to his injuries, Heber City Police Department said. It is currently being treated as a suspected suicide.

On Thursday, July 20, the Utah DHHS filed a Notice of Emergency Agency Action License, placing Daniels Academy’s license on conditional status for 30 days, effective immediately. This means that they are not allowed to admit clients during the 30 days, and must comply with all monitoring inspections.

The notice states that prior to the client’s suspected suicide, Daniels Academy was aware of the suicidal ideations within the weeks leading up to the death. “This event raises issues of whether the licensee can protect other vulnerable clients exhibiting similar behaviors,” the notice states.

Daniels Academy is a boys’ boarding school located in Heber Valley. It is for male students who may struggle due to learning disabilities or differences — such as autism, anxiety, and attention disorders, their website states.

“Our goal is to assist in learning to become more effective, healthy, and functional in their everyday lives and in their families,” the website claims.

A former employee of Daniels Academy said hearing about the death was shocking. “It was so surprising, I just didn’t expect it, I just wonder if I knew them,” Alanna Moyer said.

According to Joe Dougherty from the Utah DHHS, these notices are a procedural part of the investigation.

“Right now we are just in this investigative phase to figure out what was known, and when was it known, and what measures might have been taken,” Joe Dougherty said. “The default is not just shut someone down, but we look at what was the reason, if there was noncompliance, what was the reason.”

Dougherty said if the DHHS finds any noncompliance, they can extend the 30-day conditional status, or enact a stronger sanction while they investigate the issue.

ABC4 has reached out to Daniels Academy for comment, and they said, “Sorry we have no comment.”