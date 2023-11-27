SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Corrections has appointed the first female prison warden in the history of the state.

Kristen Keisel has been named the new warden at the Central Utah Correctional Facility (CUCF) in Gunnison, according to a release. Keisel replaces Bart Mortensen, who is now the new warden at the Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.

The promotion makes Keisel the first female prison warden in the history of the UDC.

Kristen Keisel (Courtesy of Utah Dept. of Corrections)

Keisel’s began her career with the UDC in 2006, starting off as a correctional officer at CUCF before moving on to serve as a correctional case manager in maximum security, according to the release.

Keisel reportedly also worked in the HOPE (Help Offenders Parole Effectively) program — a program at CUCF designed to help inmates live clean, sober, positive and productive lives — as a lieutenant. Her career blossomed as she worked with county jails on correctional standards before being named deputy warden at CUCF in 2021.

“Being part of UDC has given me the opportunity and ability to serve in different capacities,” Keisel said, “but my goal has been the same along the way — to positively impact the life of every person I encounter.”

Her credentials also include an associate degree in criminal justice and the completion of the Certified Public Manager program.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

UDC Executive Director Brian Redd stated, “Being the warden is a challenging job and we’re excited to see Keisel in this role. She will be balancing management of the inmate population, staffing, and the facility itself.”

CUCF reportedly opened in Gunnison in 1989. It houses up to 1,800 male inmates and has approximately 500 employees. It is split into three housing facilities and offers inmates high school education, vocational training, and life skills courses.

Inmates with substance use issues may participate in the HOPE program. Work programs are also offered at Utah Correctional Industries.