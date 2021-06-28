Fireworks banned in certain parts of Utah County

A “Orem City Fireworks Restriction” sign is shown on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Orem, Utah. Many Americans aching for normalcy as pandemic restrictions end are looking forward to traditional Fourth of July fireworks. But with a historic drought in the U.S. West and fears of another devastating wildfire season, officials are canceling displays, passing bans or begging for caution. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4) – A temporary restriction has been issued for Utah County regarding the use of personal fireworks.

In a meeting on June 23, the Utah County Commission approved a provisional ban on certain open fires and fireworks in all county parks.

According to the Commission, this change is due to the high risks and threats of wildfires and the state’s current drought conditions.

Officials state that the Stage 1 restrictions only allow fires in approved and constructed grills and fire pits, stoves, or grills that solely use liquid petroleum fuels, and by certain officers in official duties.

“Violations of the firework ban can be punished as a Class B Misdemeanor, up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, so please have a safe and enjoyable summer, but be aware of wildfire risks and do your part to protect our county,” they add.

According to public officials, the temporary restriction is scheduled to expire in 30 days, but can be revisited if conditions worsen.

