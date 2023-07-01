PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — A Saratoga Springs resident is facing 25 charges with no bail in connection to vehicle burglaries that occurred around June 21 in Provo, according to court documents.

Mosiah Vae Taumoepeau, 20, has reportedly been booked into Utah County Jail.

Utah County deputies were dispatched to a man in a white hoodie and mask over his face who was allegedly checking vehicle doors near East Pony Express Parkway in Eagle Mountain, Utah, according to the probable cause statement.

The man, identified as Taumoepeau, told deputies he was “just walking around with no real direction,” according to court documents. When asked for identification, he reportedly handed a deputy a phone and wallet that did not belong to him. He was then handcuffed and detained, according to court documents.

After being read his Miranda rights, Taumoepeau told deputies he was in the Ridley’s parking lot “hitting glass,” according to the affidavit. Deputies asked what he meant and he reportedly said “car burglaries.”

Taumoepeau told deputies his intent was not to break into vehicles — that he was going for a walk and decided to start breaking in when he arrived in the parking lot, according to the probable cause statement. He broke into “approximately” seven vehicles, according to court documents.

Deputies reported that Eagle Mountain had several car burglaries the night before. Deputies asked Taumoepeau if he was involved in those and he told them no, saying he was only involved in the ones at Ridley’s and the neighborhood to the east of a grocery store.

Deputies searched Taumoepeau and found Apple Airpods and two credit cards in addition to the phone and wallet previously mentioned, according to court documents. Taumoepeau reportedly told deputies he was not sure where each item was specifically taken from, but that they were from vehicles he burglarized.

Taumoepeau reportedly allowed deputies to search his bedroom in Saratoga Springs, where deputies found two wallets belonging to the burglaries from the night before, as well as numerous credit cards, gift cards and $1,000.

There were 23 vehicle burglaries that occurred in a similar time frame to when Taumoepeau was charged, according to court documents.

“There is strong evidence to link Taumoepeau to the vehicle burglaries … For this reason, Taumoepeau is being charged,” the probable cause statement read.

Taumoepeau admitted to deputies he burglarized over 10 vehicles and “that he lost track of time because there were so many,” according to the affidavit.

Taumoepeau is facing 25 charges, including: