WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you’ll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.

According to a recent study conducted by Lawnstarter, West Valley City ranked at the bottom of the 200 biggest U.S. cities when it comes to luxury lifestyles.

The study broke down U.S. cities on metrics like wealth, clubs, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment to find 2023’s most glamorous city in America. The criteria for metrics included things like the number of restaurants, spas, plastic surgeons, upper-income households, as well as luxury fashion and nightlife.

West Valley City overall ranked the lowest, earning a score of only 2.02. The Utah city ranked 198 in entertainment and 191 in beauty while also ranking low in wealth (188) and fashion (182). According to the study, West Valley also lacks in fine dining and clubs, ranking 176 and 105 respectively.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Utahns looking to go dress up like a million-dollar trooper and put on the ritz will just have to make way for Salt Lake City. The Utah capital city was placed at 42 on the list, ranking particularly high in status and wealth (25).

New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco all topped the Glamour list with New York being the clear runaway.