WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly putting secret cameras in a unisex bathroom at his business USA Gymnastics World in Woods Cross.

Adam Richard Jacobs, 33, was arrested on 15 counts of voyeurism by electronic equipment concealed or disguised, as well as 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Jacobs was booked into Davis County Jail on March 22.

According to the arrest record, Jacobs intentionally placed a camera, disguised as a charging block for a cell phone, in the unisex restroom of USA Gymnastics World. The device included a micro-SD card that held over 500 files.

The micro-SD card had footage of over 70 individuals, many children. The arrest record states, “it captured many of them using the toilet or undressing.”

Other footage showed Jacobs setting up the camera in the boy’s locker room, as well as in the bedroom of his own home.

During a search of Jacob’s home and business, multiple SD cards, cell phones, and an additional disguised camera were found. Many of the storage devices contained additional footage and additional victims.

Woods Cross Police Department officer requested no bail as Jacobs, “is the owner and trainer of the facility where the hidden camera was placed” and “has held a position of trust over many of his victims.”