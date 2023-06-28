OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Quagga mussels have been a persistent problem in waterways across the United States, causing significant damage to ecosystems and infrastructure. However, a new and improved solution has emerged, promising faster and more effective decontamination for watercraft users.

Boaters who have visited infested areas like Lake Powell are familiar with the traditional decontamination stations that aim to tackle this invasive species.

A few years ago, a dip tank prototype was first installed at Lake Powell’s Wahweap Marina, and now this is the second in the state to be installed at Utah State Park.

The initial implementation showcased its potential, leading to the establishment of a second dip tank that is now operational. Compared to the traditional decontamination stations, this new approach offers increased efficiency in eradicating quagga mussels.

Quagga mussels pose a serious threat to Utah’s waterways, with Lake Powell being the only contaminated water body in the state since 2013. The heavy traffic of boaters requiring decontamination at Lake Powell served as the inspiration for Clean Wake LLC, a business venture focusing on dip tanks.

Garrett Atwood, one of the founders of Clean Wake LLC, shared the motivation behind the idea: “We would watch these technicians dutifully, you know, climb under boats in really hot weather, trying to decontaminate boats, and we started talking about this idea and decided to pitch it to DNR.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conducted 21,000 inspections at Utah Lake, resulting in 1,250 decontaminations. Statewide, a total of 11,000 decontaminations were performed during the same year. The introduction of the new dip tank is seen as a significant advancement in protecting waterways from quagga mussels.

Lieutenant Bruce Johnson of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources emphasizes the importance of the dip tank, stating, “That’s a lot of boats with a lot of work, and this tank is the next level of protection and technology that allows us to more effectively decontaminate the watercraft.” By implementing this method, the decontamination process can be reduced from 45 minutes or an hour to a mere ten to 15 minutes.

New removal system for Quagga Mussels, Photo Courtesy of Keaton Yoshinaga

Using the new method is straightforward for boat owners. They simply back their watercraft into the tank, as they would when launching a boat. An operator remains in the boat to start the motor and fill any onboard ballasts for thorough decontamination. Lieutenant Bruce Johnson highlights the improved guarantee of the process, stating, “We can produce a 100% guaranteed biological kill of any organisms we’re dealing with. And in the past, we did not have that kind of guarantee.”

Clean Wake explains that it takes approximately three months to create each of these new tanks. However, they are already planning to install new dip tanks at Willard Bay, Flaming Gorge, Sand Hollow Reservoir, and Pine View.

With the introduction of this faster and more effective decontamination method, Utah boaters can better protect their watercraft from the invasive threat of quagga mussels. The implementation of dip tanks at various waterways across the state will ensure greater convenience and peace of mind for boat owners, safeguarding both the environment and essential infrastructure.