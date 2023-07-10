SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Beer Festival, the state’s largest beer sampling event, will be expanding for the 2023 season, which includes a brand-new venue in Salt Lake City.

Now celebrating its 13th annual showcase, the two-day festival recently announced a move to the Granary District to better highlight tasty beers and ciders from around the world.

Hosted this year on August 19 and August 20, the Utah Beer Festival caters to all audiences with a wide variety of brewed beverages and entertainment.

There will be over 250 beers pouring from more than 70 breweries, in addition to delicious cuisine from six local food trucks and food vendors within the adjacent Woodbine Food Hall.

For music lovers, Utah bands and performers are set to perform during both days on the Granary Live outdoor stage — a brand-new music venue soon opening in one of Salt Lake City’s oldest districts.

According to Pete Saltas, publisher for City Weekly and Utah Beer Festival organizer, in a recent news release: “At the Granary, we will have a bigger footprint this year. That means more room for more beer vendors, more beer-related retail vendors, more games, and more entertainment. The year 2023 is the year of more for festival goers.”

The Utah Beer Festival was first established in 2010 with 10 participating breweries. As the craft beer scene has exploded in the last decade and with growing support from around the state, the festival has reportedly contributed over $100,000 to local nonprofit organizations since its founding.

Further details on this year’s event and ticket purchases can be found on the Utah Beer Festival’s website.