SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The rescue kitten, known as Tater Tot, who has recently taken the internet by storm died suddenly on Aug. 2.

The viral kitten, known for his messy hair and mismatched colored casts, passed away Wednesday after about a week of various symptoms. His foster mom, Ash Houghton, said his energy had decreased and he was exhibiting signs of pneumonia. Tater Tot was being treated with antibiotics when he passed away.

“Hey Spudbuds, I’m honestly not sure how to start this post, but here it goes,” Houghton wrote in a post. “Today, our tiny spud, passed away suddenly in my hands.”

Houghton said she had thought there might be a possible heart condition, however, he was too small to run tests. She believes he had an enlarged heart that “just couldn’t keep up with him,” she wrote.

The kitten, who wore little casts usually referred to as ‘bonkers,’ went viral on social media this summer, raising awareness of special needs animals and their journeys to recovery.

Tater Tot makes a friend. (Image courtesy of Kitty CrusAIDe)

Tater Tot revs up his engines. (Image courtesy of Kitty CrusAIDe)

Tater Tot prepares for the Barbie movie. (Image courtesy of Kitty CrusAIDe)

Tater Tot in his mismatched “badonkabonks” (Image courtesy of Kitty CrusAIDe)

Rescuers say they found him with all four of his legs malformed and with a cleft palate. His front two legs were stuck at a 90-degree bend and his back legs were curled, according to Houghton.

“Special needs kitties or special needs animals in general have a much harder time finding humans who are willing to put in the time and sometimes the financial expense of caring for them but they’re everywhere,” Houghton previously said.

While Tater Tot is no longer with us, Houghton says she hopes that his “resilience continues to inspire people.”

The foster mom will be taking a few days offline to grieve but said she will not be shutting down the Facebook page in order to keep his memory alive through the stories of other animals who were built differently.

Houghton, who is a Co-Director of a Salt Lake-based rescue called Kitty CrusAIDe, finished her post by urging Tater Tot’s followers to donate to their local shelter in his honor.

“I am astounded at the reach Tater Tot’s story had, and I cannot express to you just how incredible it has been to see how he has impacted the world,” Houghton wrote in her post.