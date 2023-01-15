SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The newest vehicles from Honda to Audi to Lamborghini parked in Sandy this weekend for the Utah International Auto Expo.

The exposition is on display from Jan. 13-16, leaving Monday as the last day to see some of the newest vehicles in town. Twenty different brands, including luxury vehicles from Bentley, Lamborghini and Rimac, are making an appearance at the show.

The Utah International Auto Expo displays new vehicles in Sandy. (Tainui Wihongi, ABC4)

Other vehicles, including Mustangs, Broncos and Tacomas, are available for unlimited test driving for drivers 18 years and older.

In addition to motors, the Subaru Pet Adoption Event shows off puppies in need of a home. The dogs will be available for adoption at the exposition.

Children ages 12 and below are admitted free, and discounted prices for adults are available when purchasing online.

For more information from their website, click here.

