SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City officially charged a Magna man, allegedly the ringleader of an operation, with an 18-count indictment for multiple drug-related crimes. He is also being charged in a separate case with the manslaughter of a 17-year-old in a fatal hit-and-run.

Llobani Federico Figueroa, aka “Pablo,” 32, from Magna, Utah was charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession and distribution of drugs, aiding and abetting, and firearm offenses.

According to charging documents, Figueroa was listed as the main defendant, along with 27 co-defendants, all allegedly involved in a major drug trafficking operation in the District of Utah.

Figueroa has allegedly been a fugitive since 2020 after he was indicted by a federal grand jury for the distribution of methamphetamine. Some of the other main conspirators in the drug trafficking conspiracy include Lorena Inez Herrera, aka Lorena Duran, aka Melissa Valencia, 40, of West Valley City, Utah; Isaac David Valdez, 39, of Salt Lake City; Christopher Kin Chun, aka, “Sinner,” aka, “C Kin,” 25, of West Jordan, Utah; and Candelario Lopez-Perez, 21, a foreign national.

Beginning in December 2022, or earlier, and continuing through Aug. 2023, Figuero, and the defendants named in the indictment, allegedly conspired to distribute narcotics, including at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

As part of their alleged drug trafficking scheme, Figueroa reportedly acted as a conduit among multiple Californian, and Mexican suppliers and distributors. In order to pull off their conspiracy, they allegedly rented short-term residences, often referred to as “trap houses” in order to reportedly distribute narcotics under Figueroa’s direction.

According to court documents, at the time of Figueroa’s arrest, he possessed more than $300,000 in cash, three Glock firearms, 3.8 pounds of meth, 328 grams of heroin, 1.6 pounds of “crack” cocaine, and 409 grams of powder cocaine. He is also a known member of the nationwide criminal organization “LaRaza.”

An additional 46 pounds of meth and 37 pounds of cocaine were found when another defendant, Herrerra, was arrested. And 700 grams of meth, more than 240 grams of heroin, 189 grams of cocaine, more than $15,000 in cash, and a loaded firearm were discovered when Lopez-Perez was arrested.

Figueroa is charged with a continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to distribute meth; conspiracy to distribute heroin; conspiracy to distribute cocaine; possession of meth with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting; possession of heroin with intent to distribute, aiding and abetting; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. All 28 defendants in the indictment were charged with conspiracy to distribute meth, a press release stated.

The case is being investigated jointly by the FBI Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force and West Valley Police Department. It is being prosecuted by the Assistant United States Attorneys for the District of Utah.

Remaining defendants named in the indictment:

Steven Kay Langley, aka Steven Vernon Johnson, 55, of Ennis, Montana

Tammie Lynn Salstrom, aka Tammie Lynn Tumsuden, 51, of Ennis, Montana

Brandon Leon Simmons, aka, Adam Lee Evans, 42, of North Salt Lake, Utah

Irineo Brito, aka’s Neo Brito, and Neo Trujillo, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Glen Anthony Witham, 62, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon Tyler Pearson, aka’s Treetop, Droopee, 34, of West Jordan, Utah

Monique Maria Garcia, 45, of West Valley City, Utah

Buff Joseph Boss, 46, of Heber, Utah

Coty Lee Stiehl, 44, of Murray, Utah

Kimberly Sue Stubbs, 50, of Clarkston, Utah

Irene Mary McIntosh, aka Irene Douglas, 35, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Harold Brent Larsen, 66, of Gusher, Utah

Paul Casey Krehbiel, 38, of Murray, Utah

Kimberly Johnson, 38, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Jack Eugene Lamb, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Anthony Vincent Barbera, 42, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Crystal Ann Beck, 42, of Heber City, Utah

Travis K. Hansen, aka’s Christopher J. Stevens, and Chris Steven, 53, of Park City, Utah

Mary Emilia Herrera, 41, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Jessica Archuletta, 32, of West Valley City, Utah

Alisha Nicole Brown-Reinsimar, 43, of West Valley City, Utah

Cree Williams, 43, of Salt Lake City, Utah

Megan Olmos, 40, of Stansbury Park, Utah

Figueroa’s arraignment was on Monday, Aug. 21 at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse. His trial date is not yet scheduled.

An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.