SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah National Guard appointed a new Assistant Adjutant General — Air, Brigadier General Gene C. Buckner.

Promotion and assumption of command ceremonies were held for him on Oct. 14.

The Utah National Guard said Buckner brings a wealth of experience and a “proven track record of excellence to his new role.” Throughout his career, the Utah National Guard said, Buckner has demonstrated dedication to the Utah Air National Guard’s mission and to the defense of the U.S.

“His strategic vision and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our airmen make him the ideal candidate to lead our Air Division into the future,” the Utah National Guard said.

Buckner said that as he steps into the role of Assistant Adjutant General for Air in the Utah National Guard, he does so with a deep sense of gratitude and responsibility.

“It’s an opportunity to work alongside dedicated airmen who exemplify the spirit of service. Together, we’ll strive to meet the challenges before us with humility and a commitment to our duty to the people of Utah and our nation,” he said.

Buckner began his career with the Utah Air National Guard in 1993. He reportedly earned his commission through the Air National Guard’s Academy of Military Service in 1999. During this time, Buckner has served as the 151st Mission Support Group commander, 130th Engineering Installation Squadron commander, 151st Inspector General, 151st Civil Engineering Squadron commander, and the 151st Services Flight commander. Prior to his current position, he was the Deputy Wing Commander for the 151st Air Refueling Wing, at the Roland Wright Air National Guard Base in SLC.