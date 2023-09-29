SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes broke his silence regarding allegations of sexual misconduct against former Operation Underground Railroad CEO Tim Ballard.

On Friday, Sept. 29, Reyes said he was “shocked and deeply saddened” by the allegations and that the women must be heard in order to ensure all credible evidence can be presented.

“Such evidence should be appropriately considered by any tribunal that can weigh them against contrary evidence or defenses of the accused. I sincerely hope there is due process and justice for all involved,” said Reyes.

Tim Ballard has been facing scrutiny after a Vice News article reported he had coerced several women employed or volunteering with O.U.R. into showering and sharing a bed with him. Ballard allegedly claimed it was necessary in order to fool the traffickers and rescue those suffering from human trafficking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On Thursday, an attorney representing several women shared a statement on their behalf saying they felt strongly about speaking out against Tim Ballard and to affirm the allegations. The attorney said she could not comment on the specifics of the allegations, but that the women were subjected to “sexual harassment, spiritual manipulation, grooming, and sexual misconduct.”

“Until we know more through the resolution of these cases and complaints, I strongly believe that Tim Ballard and O.U.R. deserve a presumption of innocence just as the women coming forward on these issues should have a presumption of credibility,” said Reyes. “Beyond that, I won’t comment on the accusations made yesterday, because I was not present to witness any of the alleged conduct.”

Reyes said he doesn’t have the information that can prove or disprove the allegations. Reyes said in all his interactions with Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad, he has never seen or experienced anything “improper or illegal.”

Reyes said he sees a positive impact in the world thanks to the work they have done together in raising awareness of modern-day slavery, rescuing children, and providing aftercare services.

“The Utah AG’s Office will continue to do the difficult but critical work of combating human trafficking and other forms of exploitation through the investigations, prosecutions and victim advocacy of its SECURE Strike Force, Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Children’s Justice Centers and the Utah Trafficking in Persons Task Force,” said Reyes.

Sean Reyes’ statement can be read in its entirety below: