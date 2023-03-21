SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A cyclist has died after being struck by a UTA FrontRunner while on the tracks early Tuesday morning.

UTA spokesperson Carl Arky told ABC4 the incident happened at 6 a.m. on March 21 just south of Salt Lake Central Station near 400 South and 600 West. Arky said the northbound FrontRunner Train was pulling into the station at a low speed when it hit the cyclist on the tracks.

The cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Arky said there was no train crossing where the cyclist was hit and that it is currently unknown why the cyclist was on the tracks.

UTA warned commuters to expect significant delays after the incident, as the FrontRunner will not be running between Salt Lake and Murray for an extended period of time. Riders needing to take UTA for their commute are encouraged to take TRAX from Salt Lake Central to Murray Central and vice versa. A bus bridge has also been instated between the two stations.

There will reportedly be system-wide delays of up to an hour.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.