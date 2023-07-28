SOUTH SALT LAKE, (ABC4) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a Utah Transportation Authority shuttle on Redwood Road.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m., at the intersection of 2320 South, and Redwood Road causing closures in both directions, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

The motorcyclist, in his early 20s, was transported to the hospital and is currently in surgery. He was not wearing a helmet, according to Jason Vincent with the West Valley City Police Department.

According to UDOT, it is unknown how long it will take them to clear the scene. During this time, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Authorities have not released the cause of the incident.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

Crash on Redwood Rd, Courtesy Megan O’Brien/ABC4

