A Utah Transit Authority (UTA) bus decorated for pride month. This bus was replaced days before the festival causing debate online. (Courtesy of UTA)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — With the kickoff of Pride Month celebrations in Utah taking place over the weekend, a UTA bus decorated in a rainbow wrapping caused some commotion as it was suddenly replaced with an electric bus days before the festival.

Utah Transit Authority, which attended last year’s Pride Festival with a pride-themed bus, released a statement on June 6 after this year’s pride-wrapped bus caused an online debate with politicians.

UTA partnered with the Utah Pride Center to support the Utah Pride Festival by offering “ticket as fare” from June 2 to June 4, according to the website. While this was not openly contested online, the decorated bus was.

Just two days before the festival began, UTA posted on social media telling festival goers to “keep an eye out for our pride-wrapped bus on our system.” Some local politicians then commented and retweeted asking if taxpayer dollars were used to wrap the bus and raising concerns that Quasi-State agencies should not be political.

Prior to the festival, UTA replaced the pride-themed bus at the festival with a new electric bus. Following the festival, UTA released a statement addressing this “challenging situation” saying it was presented with “competing community interests.”

“We want to make it clear that it was never our intention to offend or disappoint any member of the communities we serve, including our valued employees. Our priority was to ensure the best interest of public transportation in Utah, while acknowledging the diverse voices and concerns within our community,” the UTA statement read.

UTA Sr. Media Relations Specialist Carl Arky said no taxpayer dollars were used to pay for the wrapping of the bus. All funds were donated.

Read the full statement below: