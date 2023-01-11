SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In what the Utah Transit Authority says may be a nationwide first, bus driver Dale Brady passed an extraordinary milestone of driving four million accident-free miles behind the wheel.

Brady joined UTA in April 1976, driving as a bus operator for nearly all of UTA’s 52-year history. The local bus driver reached the incredible achievement just before the turn of the new year, on Dec. 29. UTA said Brady might be the only bus driver to reach four million miles safely, celebrating his accomplishment with an appreciation for his service.

As for Brady, he is just happy to do the job.

“I don’t like to toot my own horn so much – it’s just driving,” Brady said. “I chose a good company to work for, I’ve driven for a long time, and it’s provided the essentials for my family.”

More important than the record, to Brady, are his fellow coworkers, other UTA bus operators. UTA says many of its drivers have driven millions of miles and Brady says they are equally worthy of recognition.

One such driver was Brady’s friend of 46 years, Art LeFevre. LeFevre passed away in July 2022 and was nearing the same four million accident-free milestone. Brady reportedly drove extra miles before LeFevre’s passing so they could reach the milestone together.

“Art was closer than I was,” said Brady. “he would have gotten there first if his health had not declined.”

Brady was recognized in January by the UTA Board of Trustees for his work with the company and will be recognized later in the month by the Utah State Legislature at its first transportation committee meeting on Jan. 20.

“It was a privilege for me to share the moment with Dale, along with his family, and UTA’s family,” said UTA Executive Director Jay Fox. “Dale’s 46-plus years happened one day and one trip at a time. He is a model for how UTA impacts the lives of our riders and our community as we move them to key destinations and opportunities every day.”