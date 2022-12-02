SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A UTA bus driver was allegedly pushed to the ground by a bicyclist, breaking his hip, while on his route on Friday.

Cark Arky, Senior Media Relations Specialist with UTA told ABC4 the bus driver, Paul Bateman, was making a stop on his route near 970 South and 900 East when a man on a bicycle approached the Bateman’s window and started yelling.

The bicyclist reportedly pushed the driver’s mirror in and when Bateman exited the bus to push the mirror back into place, the bicyclist pushed him to the ground.

Witnesses came to Bateman’s aid before he was taken to the LDS Hospital with a broken hip. The bicyclist is said to have left the scene but later called the police to admit his involvement.

According to Arky, the bicyclist is not in custody and no charges have been made yet.

“UTA is reviewing the incident with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what, if any, charges should be filed,” said Arky.