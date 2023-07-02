SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — To raise awareness about Utah’s annual Clear the Air Challenge, UTA is organizing its first-ever official Bus Scavenger Hunt.

Are you an adventurer with a knack for solving puzzles? Then this event is perfect for you. The UTA, in collaboration with Salt Lake City’s Frequent Service Network, said they want everyone to participate.

Throughout the month of July, UTA will release a total of four clues on their Instagram page (@RideUTA). These clues will lead participants to specific locations on different designated bus routes, where they need to find a particular keyword.

To participate in the Bus Scavenger Hunt, keep an eye on UTA’s Instagram page every Monday in July to get the first clue. Once you have the clue, hop on the designated bus route and search for the keyword at the specified location. According to the press release, the clues will get progressively harder as the hunt continues.

The first five people each week to DM (direct message) UTA on Instagram with all three keywords for that day, along with a picture of the blue foam bus, will receive a UTA merchandise gift card.

According to the press release, every person who sent at least one correct keyword during the month of July will be entered to win a prize worth $250. This prize includes two VIP tickets to a concert of choice at Salt Lake or Ogden Twilight Concert series, a one-month complimentary UTA pass, and UTA merchandise.

Some of the headliners in the Salt Lake Twilight Concert series include Lord Huron, Death Cab for Cutie, Trampled by Turtles, Soccer Mommy, and Rina Sawayama. Headliners for the Ogden Twilight series include Bon Iver, Beck, Sylvan Esso, Cigarettes After Sex, The Flaming Lips, Phantogram, Noah Cyrus, and Röyksopp.

UTA encourages all scavenger hunters to take part in Utah’s Clear The Air Challenge as well. Show your Clear the Air Challenge registration to bus operators throughout July, and you’ll receive a special UTA sticker of the month. This year’s challenge aims to eliminate 100,000 single-occupant trips, resulting in a saving of 2 million travel miles.

For more information, visit https://www.rideuta.com/news/2023/06/Bus-Scavenger-Hunt and cleartheairchallenge.org.