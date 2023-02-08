SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) –The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who allegedly robbed a USPS employee.
They said they believe the individual robbed a USPS employee at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, at the USPS facility located at 30 W 900 S in Salt Lake City.
The suspect was seen fleeing the area, riding a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike.
If you have any information about this incident or the whereabouts of this person, please contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “Law Enforcement.”
The reference case number is 3967888. According to USPIS, all information you provide will be kept strictly confidential.