LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — UDOT had plenty of room to celebrate the completion of its largest project in a decade on June 30. The project widened the highway from Main Street in Farmington to SR-193 in Layton, installed new pavement, and built four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.
The US-89 reconstruction is UDOT’s largest project completed since 2012 when I-15 CORE in Utah County and the first section of Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County were both finished.
To celebrate the completion, about 100 people walked, ran, or rode bikes on the highway’s new frontage road system. The event started at the Antelope Drive Park and Ride and ended at the Adams Canyon Trailhead parking lot, which was relocated and enlarged as part of the US-89 project so local residents could more easily access this recreation area.
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Mayor Joy Petro, Mayor Tamara Tran, other city and county officials, UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight, and employees from UDOT and Oak Hills Constructors (the US-89 contractor) were on hand during the celebration as well.
“With this project, we set out to improve our transportation system for everyone, whether they’re in a car, on a bike, riding a motorcycle, walking or using a wheelchair,” Wight said. “This newly upgraded highway will help everyone in this area get where they want to go more safely and efficiently than they could before.”
The project was completed by UDOT and Oak Hills Constructors in a little more than three years. Delays for drivers were minimized by using a phased approach that kept all four existing lanes on the highway open during commute hours. Input from the community and local cities was incorporated throughout design and construction, from determining whether US-89 would cross under or over local streets to selecting the aesthetics for the bridges over the highway.
The US-89 highway project specifics:
- Removed the old pavement on approximately nine miles of the highway and replaced it with new asphalt.
- Widened US-89 to three lanes in both directions.
- Built four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps at 400 North in Fruit Heights and at Oak Hills Drive, Gordon Avenue, and Antelope Drive in Layton.
- Created a new frontage road system parallel to the highway to improve access to local neighborhoods and provide a safer route for cyclists.
- Constructed a total of six new bridges crossing the highway at the four interchanges and at Nicholls Road in Fruit Heights and Crestwood Road in Kaysville to improve connections between communities.
- Added a new right-turn lane from eastbound I-84 to southbound US-89 that allows drivers to continue through the intersection without stopping, and extended the on-ramp entrance for drivers traveling on northbound US-89 to eastbound I-84.
- Extended Gordon Avenue to create a new east-west connection from I-15 to US-89 and accommodate Layton City’s plans for a future town center.
- Installed three new pedestrian tunnels to enable future city and county trail expansions, and built a new multi-use trail to connect the South Weber frontage road to Valley View Drive.