LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — UDOT had plenty of room to celebrate the completion of its largest project in a decade on June 30. The project widened the highway from Main Street in Farmington to SR-193 in Layton, installed new pavement, and built four new interchanges with on- and off-ramps to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

The US-89 reconstruction is UDOT’s largest project completed since 2012 when I-15 CORE in Utah County and the first section of Mountain View Corridor in Salt Lake County were both finished.

To celebrate the completion, about 100 people walked, ran, or rode bikes on the highway’s new frontage road system. The event started at the Antelope Drive Park and Ride and ended at the Adams Canyon Trailhead parking lot, which was relocated and enlarged as part of the US-89 project so local residents could more easily access this recreation area.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, Mayor Joy Petro, Mayor Tamara Tran, other city and county officials, UDOT Region One Director Rob Wight, and employees from UDOT and Oak Hills Constructors (the US-89 contractor) were on hand during the celebration as well.

“With this project, we set out to improve our transportation system for everyone, whether they’re in a car, on a bike, riding a motorcycle, walking or using a wheelchair,” Wight said. “This newly upgraded highway will help everyone in this area get where they want to go more safely and efficiently than they could before.”

The project was completed by UDOT and Oak Hills Constructors in a little more than three years. Delays for drivers were minimized by using a phased approach that kept all four existing lanes on the highway open during commute hours. Input from the community and local cities was incorporated throughout design and construction, from determining whether US-89 would cross under or over local streets to selecting the aesthetics for the bridges over the highway.

The US-89 highway project specifics: