MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) — The woman who was found dead at a Midvale massage clinic was stabbed “multiple times” while she was working, according to new details released by the Unified Police Department.

On Thursday, Jan. 4, Yuping Jiao, a 46-year-old Chinese immigrant, was found dead at a massage clinic located near 7400 South and State Street. Investigators have called her murder “brutal and tragic” as they continue to search for a suspect.

Police said the brutal attack happened sometime between 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. while she was working alone.

“In light of this disturbing incident, we urge individuals working in similar occupations to exercise extreme caution when dealing with clients and report suspicious interactions – whether past or current – to the local authorities,” said the Unified Police Department in a press release. “Your cooperation is crucial in maintaining community safety.”

Several individuals have reportedly been identified as “persons of interest” in connection to the case, according to detectives, but their potential involvement has yet to be determined.

“Our investigators are diligently working to ascertain the facts and follow up on potential leads,” said Unified Police.

Detectives said the collaboration between law enforcement and the community is vital in bringing justice for Jiao.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to come forward by contacting the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case #24-1164.