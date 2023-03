NOTE: This is a breaking story. Details will be added to this post as they become available.

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A bicyclist is reportedly in critical condition after being struck by a car on Wednesday, March 1.

The Unified Police Department said the crash happened near 3900 South and 500 West in Millcreek. Due to the crash, the eastbound lanes in the area have been closed while police investigate.

Lanes are expected to reopen around 11 a.m.

No other details are currently available.