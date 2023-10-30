FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) — For many high schoolers in Utah, finding a safe and stable place to sleep at night can be challenging.

Davis Education Foundation (DEF) says that more than 1,600 students in the Davis County district experience housing insecurity, which affects their academic and social success.

To combat this growing issue, DEF and Davis School District are planning to build a new Teen Living Center — and they broke ground for it on Monday.

The first-of-its-kind residential center — to be located on 75 N. Fort Lane in Layton, east of Layton High School — aims to offer safety and hope to the students in need.

The center will be a modern facility, according to DEF, with 16 beds, a kitchen, a living room, a study area, and other amenities.

The center will be operated 27/7 by Switchpoint Community Resource Center, a nonprofit that provides comprehensive services to Utah’s homeless population.



The center will also provide counseling, mentoring, life skills training, and career guidance to help students achieve their academic and personal goals, according to DEF.

“Our students are resilient and resourceful,” a DEF representative said. “They have the potential to achieve great things, but they need a stable and nurturing environment to do so. By giving them one more door to open, we are helping them unlock their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for our community.”