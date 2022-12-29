SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The University of Utah terminated its recognition of the Kappa Sigma fraternity chapter on Friday, Dec. 23, after reported hazing allegations and violations of University policies and rules. This is the second time Kappa Sigma has lost recognition with the university since 2002.

As part of the termination, the Kappa Sigma chapter will no longer be allowed to operate as a fraternity affiliated with the University Of Utah and will not be recognized as a student organization.

Kappa Sigma, which was on probation as a result of sexual assault allegations earlier this year, was reportedly placed on an additional administrative suspension for hazing allegations on Oct. 26, 2022. According to a decision letter written by Vice President for Student Affairs Lori McDonald, the fraternity was “unequivocally” ordered to suspend its events, including philanthropy events planned during the week of Halloween, while an investigation into the hazing allegations was ongoing.

University of Utah leadership said the fraternity went ahead with the events, including pumpkin painting, a therapy dog event, and a car smashing event. When the fraternity was reminded to shut down its events, fraternity leadership reportedly responded by saying “I’m still not shutting it down, I don’t really care.”

According to the decision letter, the fraternity was provided a detailed written notice of the hazing allegations a week after the suspension was implemented. Kappa Sigma contended it did not fully understand “the scope of the suspension.” The fraternity also reportedly decided to move forward with its events “because it was anxious about the length of time the University took to investigate claims of sexual assault and alcohol use from the spring semester.”

In the letter, McDonald wrote she found it concerning the fraternity chapter would move forward with its “clearly prohibited” events because of dissatisfaction with the University’s investigation.

“I do not have confidence the Kappa Sigma chapter will follow the University’s directions, policies, or the terms of a suspension or probation and therefore, termination of the University’s recognition of the chapter is warranted,” said McDonald in her decision letter.

Kappa Sigma will be able to re-apply for University recognition after Jan. 1, 2024.

The fraternity previously lost its recognition in 2002 after it hosted a keg party in January of that year that resulted in more than 50 alcohol violations, including 40 citations for underage drinking, according to a Deseret News article. It had since been re-recognized until the latest termination.